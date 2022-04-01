Leaders, come, let us travel by public transport

I do not know if the harbingers of development and the development-mongers even think of these matters. But one thing is clear, they have no problems in this immobile city. Their children or grandchildren go to school in countries of the developed world or safe schools in areas of their own making. When they emerge, whistles, flags and police bring the entire city to a standstill so they may proceed. When they speed down the wrong side of the street, the police greet them with a smart salute. The size and sound of their vehicles are startling, amazing. When that car passes, others have no alternative but to quietly slink and slip away. In their dictionary there is no such thing as pausing on the road, no such thing as noticing the sufferings on either side.

The days they may be in a better mood, they talk about odd and even numbered cars commuting on alternative days on the streets. They have three cars with even numbers, three with odd, or even more. So their cars, odd or even numbered, will take to the streets every day, while the others will join the hustle and bustle, vying to catch CNG-run auto-rickshaws and rickshaws. That is how they dispense of thinking about public interests. That is why there are no roads in this city, no road management, no road administration. This city only has lords of the nation, development lords, police lords, lords of justice. They have their loyal flunkeys, followers and guards. Their threats and injustice are meted out to the rest. They neither have the ability or the need to understand the sufferings of others.