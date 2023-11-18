Dilemma over democracy and human rights narrative

I was present throughout the review session at the Human Rights and Alliance of Civilisations Room of the Palace of Nations. Just to check whether I had heard wrong or not, I listened to the session once again on the UN web TV video. I did not hear the Canadian representative Ms Walesca Rivera made any criticism. You all can listen too, and check for yourselves. Slovakia's Dusan Matule spoke of their concern at the start of their statement and their recommendations may hardly have been palatable to the government, but if that was considered to be criticism, then what about the recommendations of the representatives of the other countries?

The language of praise and criticism in diplomatic language is quite different from that in the political arena. The representatives of each and every country thanked Bangladesh for agreeing to give ear to the views of the other countries in the framework of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) and for participating. If the thanks received for agreeing to take part in the exchange of views with the international community is taken into consideration, then for sure Bangladesh has received a hundred per cent praise.

Maintaining diplomatic decorum, the recommendations given by the others that were ‘constructive on the basis of friendly relations’, were, in the true sense, pointing out our shortcomings and suggesting how these can be overcome. So if the recommendations are taken to be criticism, then when the Saudi representative Ms Shahada Amdi asks to address the disparity in wages between men and women, or when India’s Indra Mani asks to pay more attention to the quality of health and education services, if that not criticism?