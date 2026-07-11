Opinion
Irene Khan's appointment is a moral boost to Bangladesh's diplomacy
By appointing internationally renowned human rights advocate Irene Khan as Bangladesh's Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the United Nations, and granting her the rank of State Minister, the government has signaled a new diplomatic language, renewed confidence, and a fresh political message on the global stage.
The significance of this decision cannot be understood if it is viewed merely as an administrative appointment. Rather, it represents an effort to restore moral capital, international credibility, and a rights-based vision of the state to Bangladesh's diplomacy.
A country's foreign policy is not confined to embassies, diplomatic meetings, resolutions, voting procedures, or the language of diplomacy. It is, fundamentally, an expression of a nation's identity. What does Bangladesh want to say to the world? How does it want to see itself? Will it speak only in the language of development, economic growth, and geopolitical balancing, or will it also place human rights, human dignity, justice, accountability, and democratic values at the heart of its diplomacy? Irene Khan's appointment offers a bold answer to these questions.
Irene Khan is a figure whose name is closely associated with the global human rights movement, freedom of expression, women's leadership, social justice, and a principled ethical voice in international affairs.
She was the first woman to serve as Secretary General of Amnesty International and later served as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression.
Her professional career is not merely a list of prestigious titles; it reflects decades of speaking truth to power, standing alongside victims of injustice, and holding states accountable for upholding the dignity and rights of their citizens.
This is precisely why Irene Khan's appointment is particularly significant for Bangladesh. The position of Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the United Nations is far more than a routine diplomatic posting. It is a platform where a nation's identity, policy positions, credibility, and strategic judgment are scrutinised every day. It is a forum that encompasses the Rohingya crisis, climate justice, peacekeeping operations, migration, labor rights, the Human Rights Council, development financing, the interests of smaller states, and the difficult task of maintaining balance amid the competing pressures of major powers.
In such a role, the skills of a professional diplomat are undoubtedly essential. But equally important is a voice that the international community wants to hear, is willing to trust, and whose moral authority cannot easily be dismissed.
Why has the government sent such a strong signal through this appointment? Because appointing Irene Khan is, in effect, telling the international community that Bangladesh wants to move beyond a defensive style of diplomacy. The country seeks not merely to respond to criticism, but to reshape the terms of the conversation.
A state that was once under international scrutiny over issues of human rights, democracy, freedom of expression, and accountability now sends to the United Nations a person who is globally recognised as a leading voice on precisely those issues. Such a move is more than a strategy for repairing its image; it may also represent a political commitment to reinventing itself.
Yet it is precisely because this decision is bold that it is not without risk. For the government, it amounts to a demanding test. Irene Khan is not someone who can simply be appointed to recite official talking points. Her reputation, her career, and her credibility have made her an independent and principled figure.
Appointing her means placing before the international community someone who is widely trusted, but who is equally uncompromising on questions of human rights, accountability, and freedom of expression. As a result, while this appointment may strengthen international confidence in Bangladesh, it also places the government under greater pressure to pursue meaningful reforms at home.
From this perspective, the appointment is both an opportunity and a test for the government. Delivering compelling speeches in New York will not be enough; the same principles must also be reflected in Dhaka. If Bangladesh speaks in favor of human rights at the United Nations while shortcomings persist at home regarding freedom of expression, civil liberties, due process, press freedom, or political participation, such diplomacy will not be sustainable.
Sending Irene Khan to the United Nations at this moment is a way of telling the international community that Bangladesh wishes to shape its future not only through the language of power, but also through the language of dignity and rights
By appointing a figure of Irene Khan's stature, the government has also raised expectations. The international community will inevitably ask: Is Bangladesh genuinely changing, or has it simply appointed a more persuasive spokesperson?
The answer to that question will depend on how much independence, institutional support, and policy-making space the government affords her. If Irene Khan serves merely as a ceremonial representative, the potential of her appointment will be significantly limited. But if she is included in the formulation of the country's diplomatic strategy, and if she is given the opportunity to coordinate effectively with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Law, human rights institutions, and the agencies responsible for migration, climate policy, labor, and the Rohingya issue, she could become an extraordinary diplomatic asset for Bangladesh.
One of Bangladesh's most significant moral challenges on the international stage is the Rohingya crisis. For years, Bangladesh has provided refuge to a vast number of Rohingya, setting a rare example of humanitarian commitment.
The diplomatic reality, however, is that international attention to the Rohingya issue is waning, humanitarian funding is shrinking, prospects for repatriation remain uncertain, Myanmar's internal conflict has become increasingly complex, and the interests of regional powers are far from aligned. In this context, Bangladesh needs more than appeals to sympathy. It needs a stronger case built on justice, accountability, safe and voluntary repatriation, sustained international pressure, and a renewed framework for humanitarian financing. Irene Khan has the potential to make Bangladesh's voice on this issue more persuasive by grounding it in moral authority, international law, and globally recognised human rights principles.
Irene Khan could also play an important role in advancing Bangladesh''s case for climate justice. Bangladesh is among the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, but its demands extend beyond financial compensation. They encompass questions of sustainable development, justice, global responsibility, and human security. Issues such as climate displacement, internal migration, coastal degradation, agricultural disruption, and increasing pressure on urban areas need to be presented at the United Nations through a more human-centered narrative. Irene Khan's distinctive strength lies in her ability to bridge the language of development with the language of human rights.
Bangladesh also needs a new narrative on migration and migrant workers. Bangladeshi workers abroad do more than send remittances; they are an invisible pillar of the country's economy, families, society, and international relationships. Yet many continue to face visa discrimination, labor exploitation, wage theft, the limitations of a weak passport, inadequate consular services, and a lack of dignity.
If Bangladesh's representation at the United Nations places greater emphasis on the rights of migrant workers, safe migration, transparency in recruitment systems, and fairness in the global labor market, it could have a direct impact on the lives of millions.
This appointment also sends a powerful message about women's leadership. Bangladesh has long spoken about women's advancement, but elevating a Bangladeshi woman to such an influential international role represents both symbolic and substantive progress. Irene Khan demonstrates that women's leadership is not merely about representation; it is about principled policymaking, intellectual rigor, courage, international stature, and the ability to take a stand on difficult issues.
For Irene Khan to succeed, however, the government must do three things. First, it should engage her not merely as a messenger but as a policy adviser. Second, it should redefine Bangladesh's priorities at the United Nations by integrating issues such as the Rohingya crisis, climate change, migration, human rights, peacekeeping, development financing, and digital rights into a broader framework of values-based diplomacy. Third, it must establish credible domestic reforms. In modern diplomacy, internal governance and international reputation are inseparable.
Irene Khan's appointment is therefore both an opportunity and a responsibility for the government. It is an opportunity because a figure of her stature could elevate Bangladesh's diplomacy to a new level. It is also a responsibility because the values associated with her name must be reflected not only in speeches at the United Nations but also in the conduct of the state itself. She can open doors for Bangladesh, but it is the government's responsibility to demonstrate the political will to walk through them.
The world is looking at Bangladesh with renewed interest, but also with continued skepticism. Sending Irene Khan to the United Nations at this moment is a way of telling the international community that Bangladesh wishes to shape its future not only through the language of power, but also through the language of dignity and rights. If that commitment is genuine, then this appointment is undoubtedly timely, forward-looking, and courageous. After all, a nation's greatest strength lies not only in its economy, military, or geopolitical position, but also in its moral credibility. Irene Khan is a rare embodiment of that credibility.
For that reason, it would be a mistake to view this merely as the appointment of an ambassador. It is a declaration about the future character of Bangladesh's diplomacy. It signals that Bangladesh wants to stand tall on the world stage, not only with a story of economic development, but also with a commitment to rights, justice, humanity, and dignity.
The question now is whether the government can translate this powerful message into concrete policy. If it can, Irene Khan's appointment may well mark a significant turning point in the history of Bangladesh's international engagement.
*Dr AKM. Ahsan Ullah is Professor of International, Security and Migration Studies, University of Brunei Darussalam, Brunei
*The views expressed here are those of the author.
*This article appeared in Prothom Alo print and online and has ben translated into English by Ayesha Kabir for Prothom Alo English Online