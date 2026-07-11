Irene Khan's appointment is a moral boost to Bangladesh's diplomacy

A country's foreign policy is not confined to embassies, diplomatic meetings, resolutions, voting procedures, or the language of diplomacy. It is, fundamentally, an expression of a nation's identity. What does Bangladesh want to say to the world? How does it want to see itself? Will it speak only in the language of development, economic growth, and geopolitical balancing, or will it also place human rights, human dignity, justice, accountability, and democratic values at the heart of its diplomacy? Irene Khan's appointment offers a bold answer to these questions.

Irene Khan is a figure whose name is closely associated with the global human rights movement, freedom of expression, women's leadership, social justice, and a principled ethical voice in international affairs.

She was the first woman to serve as Secretary General of Amnesty International and later served as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression.

Her professional career is not merely a list of prestigious titles; it reflects decades of speaking truth to power, standing alongside victims of injustice, and holding states accountable for upholding the dignity and rights of their citizens.