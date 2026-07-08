Irene Khan appointed Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to UN
The government has appointed internationally renowned human rights advocate Irene Khan as Bangladesh's Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the United Nations, granting her the status of a state minister.
The Cabinet Division issued a notification on Wednesday awarding Khan the rank of state minister. According to the notification, she will receive the salary, allowances and other benefits attached to the post while serving in the position.
Khan will replace Bangladesh's current Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury.
She currently serves as the UN Human Rights Council's Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression. Previously, she served as secretary general of the UK-based international human rights organisation Amnesty International.