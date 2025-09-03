How will investment come to capital-hungry Bangladesh?

Like many other emerging economies, Bangladesh is capital-hungry—whether it's in the form of equity or debt. As in many peer countries, foreign capital or investment helps fill the gap left by limited domestic capital. However, both domestic and foreign investment are crucial for the country's economic growth and development. And for that, political stability is essential.

When political uncertainty prevails, investors become anxious and hesitant. They cannot be sure how secure their investments will be or whether there will be sudden shifts in government policy. Political violence or fears of regime change can severely undermine a country’s business-friendly environment. Investors typically seek stability and policy consistency, which allow them to make long-term plans and execute projects. Therefore, it is the responsibility of any government to establish a credible, transparent, and impartial administrative and legal framework where businesses can operate in a secure environment.

Following the 2024 political upheaval, the country’s political landscape remains unstable, and a lack of trust continues to prevail. People from various professions and social groups are taking to the streets to press their demands. Labour unrest has grown in the garment sector, and the country’s law and order situation is not yet fully under control. Mob violence is contributing to increased social instability, further eroding investor confidence. Domestic investment is also struggling, resulting in declining industrial output. Business activity has slowed, and while employment creation is weak, unemployment is rising.