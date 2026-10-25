Mobilising grassroots to deliver new plastic recycling goals

We know that plastic pollution is not only a national challenge, it is a global crisis. If we can engage our educated youth in grassroots campaigns, community mobilisation, and waste management, it is not just beneficial for local communities—it opens pathways to professional opportunities with international relevance. Global initiatives increasingly prioritize community driven approaches, social norm shifts, and behavior change strategies as essential tools for tackling plastic pollution. These are the same skills young people can develop through grassroots environmental work in Bangladesh.

With this new framework, community based initiatives can be empowered and can play a highly influential and sustainable role. In both urban and rural areas, communities and societies are organised around mosques, making it a powerful platform for awareness and collective action.

One point we have to note that currently a large share of plastic bottles and other items that have post-consumer commercial value are being collected and processed, though the system needs to be formalized. The crisis is being exacerbated by the various food packaging and thin single use polyethene that have no post-consumer recycle value. Only community-based approaches can tackle this.