Plastic pollution and responsible waste disposal

According to a report by UN, we rank sixth globally for plastic pollution through its rivers and canals. The report also highlights that the Bay of Bengal is projected to receive five times more plastic waste in 2025 than it did in 2010.

We produce approximately 25,000 tons of waste per day and most of it remains unmanaged. We are one of the top countries that mismanage plastic waste. The plastic waste, especially the thin polyethene bags, single use plastics, food wrappers are alarmingly growing around us and making environment unhealthy, blocking drainage, soil fertility loss, destruction of ecosystem, river and ocean pollution and after all shockingly microplastic is getting infiltrated into food and human body. In other words, it has multilayered impacts on our life and environment.

We were the first country to ban polyethene bags in the world in 2002 and recently the ban is again implemented. But due to unavailability of practical alternatives in the market, the ban brings no result. In addition, we have set an ambitious target to reduce plastic pollution namely National Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management. It aims to recycle 50 per cent of plastics by 2025 and reduce single use plastics by 90 per cent by 2026. It sounds great but the reality on the ground does not match with it.