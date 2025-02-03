Opinion
Plastic pollution and responsible waste disposal
Plastic pollution is such a growing environmental challenge that it deserves our continued attention. The amount of plastic litter and waste seen around us is alarming, but unfortunately most of us are unconcerned.
The whole country, especially the cities, towns and local bazaars, are becoming a wasteland and unlivable due to plastic litter everywhere. Small towns, junctions and suburban areas are dying off because of this.
According to reports, we generate around 800,000 tons of plastic waste every year. In Dhaka alone, 14 million polyethene bags are used per day, not mention the situation across the country. Most of the plastic waste remains uncollected and ends up in landfills, roadsides, local environment, canals, rivers, and the ocean.
According to a report by UN, we rank sixth globally for plastic pollution through its rivers and canals. The report also highlights that the Bay of Bengal is projected to receive five times more plastic waste in 2025 than it did in 2010.
We produce approximately 25,000 tons of waste per day and most of it remains unmanaged. We are one of the top countries that mismanage plastic waste. The plastic waste, especially the thin polyethene bags, single use plastics, food wrappers are alarmingly growing around us and making environment unhealthy, blocking drainage, soil fertility loss, destruction of ecosystem, river and ocean pollution and after all shockingly microplastic is getting infiltrated into food and human body. In other words, it has multilayered impacts on our life and environment.
We were the first country to ban polyethene bags in the world in 2002 and recently the ban is again implemented. But due to unavailability of practical alternatives in the market, the ban brings no result. In addition, we have set an ambitious target to reduce plastic pollution namely National Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management. It aims to recycle 50 per cent of plastics by 2025 and reduce single use plastics by 90 per cent by 2026. It sounds great but the reality on the ground does not match with it.
We enjoy the convenience of using polytene bags but unwilling to take the civic responsibility of trashing them in the right place. The biodegradable wastes become often nonexistent after some time but this plastic waste remains same years after years. In my opinion the situation is getting worst not because of lack of proper management or recycling system but because of our irresponsible behavior with plastic waste. We simply throw away whenever finish using them. This is a disgrace for us as a people. We have to change our mentality of throwaway.
Until we have adequate capacity to properly manage plastic waste in every city and town, at least for now we can segregate and put all our plastic waste in a particular place and give it to a local plastic collector once in a week or so. In that case, it will not end up being everywhere and polluting our environment.
We have to work on creating massive public awareness campaigns across the country to increase plastic literacy among people and be responsible plastic users. Big companies and non-governmental organisations should contribute. If we become aware and take responsibility individually, much of the problem will be solved and we could keep our surroundings clean and ensure a healthy living for all.
* Parvez Uddin Chowdhury is a development worker, writer and climate enthusiast.