Setting goals to reduce plastic pollution

Asian countries are responsible for 51 per cent of the world's plastic pollution, with Bangladesh ranking among the top contributors. Annually, the country generates over 800,000 tonnes of plastic waste, of which only 40 per cent is recycled. The remaining substantial amount of waste remains a persistent burden on the environment.

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is being developed to mitigate the damage caused by plastic pollution. EPR is a policy approach that holds producers accountable for the waste management of their products. Experts advocate for a more pragmatic strategy to address plastic pollution effectively.

The EPR policy prioritises single-use plastics (SUPs) such as polybags and plastic bottles. It is reported that a phased ban targeting 30 per cent of SUPs will commence in 2027. However, experts suggest that this target may be overly ambitious for our country.