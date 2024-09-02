Setting goals to reduce plastic pollution
Asian countries are responsible for 51 per cent of the world's plastic pollution, with Bangladesh ranking among the top contributors. Annually, the country generates over 800,000 tonnes of plastic waste, of which only 40 per cent is recycled. The remaining substantial amount of waste remains a persistent burden on the environment.
Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is being developed to mitigate the damage caused by plastic pollution. EPR is a policy approach that holds producers accountable for the waste management of their products. Experts advocate for a more pragmatic strategy to address plastic pollution effectively.
The EPR policy prioritises single-use plastics (SUPs) such as polybags and plastic bottles. It is reported that a phased ban targeting 30 per cent of SUPs will commence in 2027. However, experts suggest that this target may be overly ambitious for our country.
Many developed nations have struggled to meet similar targets for SUPs in a short timeframe. For instance, the European Parliament and the European Council have set reduction targets of 5 per cent by 2030, 10 per cent by 2035, and 15 per cent by 2040 for single-use plastics.
India, under the Plastic Waste Management Act of 2018, announced a comprehensive ban on SUP products by 2022. This ban encompasses 19 types of products, phased out over three years.
However, due to a lack of suitable alternatives, this plan has faced significant implementation challenges. Currently, only 15 per cent of India's plastic waste is recycled, and single-use plastics remain pervasive throughout the country.
Nepal enacted a ban on plastic bags in 2021. The legislation prohibits the production and use of plastic bags with a thickness of less than 40 microns. Although polybags were previously banned in 2015, the lack of clear targets and public awareness, particularly in rural areas, resulted in limited success.
In contrast, Bhutan, a leader in environmental conservation, has implemented various measures to combat plastic pollution since 1999. These measures were expanded in 2005 and 2009, and the government imposed stricter fines to deter plastic production and use in 2019. However, smuggling and insufficient public awareness have hindered the effectiveness of these measures.
Thailand began its ban on single-use plastics in 2019. This ban was imposed in different periods or phases depending on the product type. Initially, plastic bags and straws were banned. By 2023, the consumption of SUP products in designated areas had decreased by approximately 20 per cent.
Singapore, a popular tourist destination like Thailand, implemented a systematic ban on SUP products in 2020, particularly in tourist areas. The country has also taken significant steps to boost public awareness. Consequently, single-use plastic consumption had decreased by 30 per cent by mid-2023.
Experts emphasise the importance of analysing the strategies employed by neighboring Asia-Pacific countries to manage single-use plastic products. They are hopeful that the current interim government will play a crucial role in addressing plastic pollution.
Environmental experts consider that the newly formed interim government has appointed specialists to various ministries, and young leadership has also emerged. I am confident that the government will recognize the importance of implementing the EPR policy as part of a comprehensive waste management strategy to protect the environment.
Prioritising SUP control is essential. However, any ban on SUP products should be phased out gradually. Additionally, it is crucial not only to ban SUPs but also to ensure the availability of eco-friendly alternatives in the market. Public awareness must be enhanced as well. Without the active involvement and cooperation of consumers, implementing such plans will be challenging.