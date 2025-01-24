National elections or local elections - which first?

The local government is considered to be the golden goose for the members of parliament. There are many politicians who cannot sleep at night, concerned about the welfare of the people. They keep this business running in their worldly interests.

Things turned topsy-turvy in the country in August last year. We think we have become independent anew and so things cannot carry on like before. But not everyone is thinking in this manner. Many are changing, while many remain just the same as before. There has been such an upheaval, so many people have died, but that makes no difference to them. One cannot vehemently say that there will be a qualitative change to the politics of power.

There has been a lot of discussion and debate over which is to come first, reforms or elections. Added to this is the debate over whether national elections are to be held first, or local elections. Those who hope to form the government through the national elections, want to see the national elections first. They want the local government elections under the elected government.

For example, the military backed 1/11 caretaker government wanted to hold the upazila election before the national election. The larger parties, BNP and Awami League in particular, were unwilling. And so whatever was to happen, happened.