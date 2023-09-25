International community believes the election won't be fair 

The Election Commission finds itself in a challenging situation. They have nothing to do. They are preparing for elections. The commission is constrained by the constitution. Their only viable course of action could be to declare that they would not conduct a one-sided election.

However, the commission is preparing for the election in its own way. In the current situation, holding an election will bring discredit instead of credit to any election commission. The EC can argue, what else could they do?

Morally, the Election Commission can take many actions, even if they might not have legal avenues. This perspective is clear from an external viewpoint. However, those who are in charge face limitations, and ultimately, the decision has to be made by the government.