The risks of banning Awami League activities

The Awami League returned to power in December 2008 with a sweeping electoral victory, buoyed by widespread public hope that it would offer a more democratic alternative to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which had governed from 2001 to 2006. However, those hopes were soon dashed. Electoral manipulation, suppression of free expression, institutional corruption, politicisation of state institutions, and extrajudicial killings quickly became defining features of the Awami League’s 15-year rule.

While previous governments were not free of such abuses, the scale and intensity under the Awami League were unprecedented, justifying a description of it becoming authoritarian. The regime also introduced particularly disturbing practices—most notably, the institutionalisation of enforced disappearances and a cult-like glorification of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Nevertheless, up until July 16, 2024, the Awami League’s rule, could still be characterised as a deeply entrenched, albeit extreme, extension of Bangladesh’s broader political culture.

The events between 16 July and 5 August, changed all that. Student-led protests were met with a brutally violent crackdown by the government. Estimates suggest around 1,000 people were killed during this period. A UN fact-finding report directly attributes this severe repression to the Awami League government and its orders to law enforcement authorities to shoot to kill. Such brutality was unprecedented in post-independence Bangladesh and marked a significant shift from anything that any government or party had previously done. On 5 August, when the army refused to fire upon protesters, the regime quickly collapsed.