Politics: The ‘victory’ BNP, Jamaat and NCP seek immediately

The political parties have failed to reach any consensus on the implementation of the July Charter and the timing of the referendum. The matter will now be decided by the interim government. Many had anticipated that the parties would neither take the initiative nor succeed in forging common ground. Even so, the interim government gave them a week—most likely as a strategic move. The government can now legitimately claim that it gave the political actors the opportunity to agree, while the political parties, likewise for strategic reasons, chose not to make use of that ‘opportunity’.

In Bangladeshi politics, parties typically seek to secure a ‘victory’ before going into an electoral contest. This pre-election victory becomes a source of political capital—without it, parties lack confidence heading into the polls. Post-1990 history repeatedly shows that whoever comes to power is reluctant to ensure a fair election; they attempt to retain power through manipulation. It is the opposition that must take to the streets to win the right to a fair election. And historically, when the opposition enters the election with such a victory behind them, the electoral outcome has been in their favour.