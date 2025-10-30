Implementation of July Charter: A muddled referendum on constitutional reform

The Consensus Commission has submitted its recommendations on how the July Charter should be implemented. The most significant aspect of this Charter is constitutional reform — because the political parties could not reach agreement on all the proposed amendments.

After lengthy discussions, the Commission prepared a set of reform proposals, but most of these still carry differing views from the participating parties. The parties signed the July Charter along with their stated notes of dissent.

It is known that all political parties agreed on holding a referendum. But there was ambiguity over how the Charter would be implemented and what specific question the public would vote on — the “yes” or “no” question itself. The Consensus Commission’s proposal has clarified this. But at the same time it has raised a valid concern — has the Commission’s recommendation created a new source of political crisis?