Government to decide on date of referendum

The National Consensus Commission has submitted its recommendations to the interim government delineating how to implement the July National Charter.

The recommendations propose issuing a special order to implement the constitutional reform proposals contained in the charter, followed by a referendum.

If the proposals are approved in the referendum, the next parliament will act as a Constitution Reform Council and complete the amendments within 270 days.

However, the commission has left it to the government to decide when the referendum will be held — whether on the same day as the national election or earlier.

The order under which the charter will be implemented will be titled “July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order.” The order contains the full framework for implementation and will be based on the July Uprising.

Yesterday, Tuesday afternoon, the commission submitted its recommendations to the chief adviser of the interim government, professor Muhammad Yunus. Later, at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy, the commission’s vice-chairman, professor Ali Riaz, presented the details.