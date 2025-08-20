BNP questions how July Charter can take precedence over Constitution

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has raised objections to several provisions in the consolidated draft of the July National Charter.

The party has questioned whether any political agreement can be placed above the Constitution, warning that giving the Charter precedence over the Constitution would set a dangerous precedent.

BNP has also opposed the inclusion of a provision barring judicial review of the Charter.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed presented the party’s position on the consolidated draft of the July Charter to newspersons on Tuesday.

Salahuddin has been leading BNP’s discussions with the National Consensus Commission on reform proposals.