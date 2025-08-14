July Charter to take precedence over all existing laws: Integrated draft

In response to feedback from political parties, the National Consensus Commission is introducing several amendments to the “pledges” section of the draft July National Charter.

It has been said in the new integrated draft that the July Charter will be accorded a special status and a legal basis. It also states that the Charter has been framed in light of the universal will of the people, and shall therefore take precedence over existing laws or court judgments. A special constitutional provision will be put in place to ensure this.

The National Consensus Commission sources said, the draft further stipulates that if any word, sentence, or policy of the July Charter conflicts with the existing Constitution or any other law, the Charter shall prevail. Its legality may not be challenged in any court of law.

Sources indicate that the integrated draft has not yet been finalised. Certain legal aspects of the “pledges” section are still under review. The Commission’s Chair and Chief Adviser to the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, is expected to discuss the draft today, Thursday.

Following any necessary additions or deletions, the revised draft will be sent to the political parties by Friday.