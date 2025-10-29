NCP considers Consensus Commission recommendations positively

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has said it views positively the recommendations submitted by the National Consensus Commission on the means of implementing the July National Charter.

In an immediate reaction given to Prothom Alo on Tuesday night, Ariful Islam Adeeb, the NCP’s senior joint convenor, said, “We view positively the exclusion of the effectiveness of notes of dissent in the referendum, the decision to place the entire Charter for a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ vote, and the issuance of an order based on the people’s uprising.”