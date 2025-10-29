Jamaat-e-Islami views recommendations positively

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has said it views “positively” the recommendations made by the National Consensus Commission on ways to implement the July National Charter. The party has, however, demanded that an executive order be issued immediately to begin the implementation process and that the charter be given a legal basis.

Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, Jamaat’s nayeb-e-ameer, who represented the party in the National Consensus Commission’s discussions, made the remarks in an immediate reaction given to Prothom Alo on Tuesday night.