“July Charter cannot be placed above the Constitution”

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s authoritarian government, the interim government took oath under the existing constitution. Some intellectuals and theorists supportive of the mass uprising have described this as a “constitutional counter-revolution.” How do you see it?

Ridwanul Hoque: How one interprets the constitution largely depends on the perspective from which one views political change in a particular context. The constitution is not just black-and-white letters in a book—it is more than that.

I do not think there is any basis to call the interim government’s swearing-in a constitutional counter-revolution. Let me explain. First, it is not entirely accurate that the interim government took oath strictly under the constitution. At that time, the constitution did not provide for an interim government. Even the caretaker system had been abolished by the 15th Amendment under the Awami League government. So, after the fall of the Hasina government on 5 August, a constitutional vacuum arose, and the country was without a government for three days.

To fill this vacuum, the interim government had to take oath outside the formalities of the constitution. There was no alternative. This can be called an unwritten constitutional amendment through the sovereign will of the people. The advisers of the interim government took oath in the same manner as prime ministers and ministers. In that sense, they did comply with the constitution. Later, they did not disregard or annul the constitution. Therefore, the interim government is constitutional and legitimate—its foundation lies in the sovereign will of the people, the true owners of the state.

Those who speak of a constitutional counter-revolution perhaps want to suggest that a revolution took place, and that its outcome should have been a revolutionary government where the constitution ceased to function. Such a view is baseless, and had that been the case, it would have caused serious damage to constitutional stability.

Moreover, those who argue about a counter-revolution are overlooking some issues. In today’s world, elections and constitutional changes involve direct roles for the international community. The United Nations, for example, has guidelines on how new constitutions should be framed in democratic states. The foremost priority is ensuring state stability and creating an environment for the new government to function.

Take the example of 1971. When Bangladesh emerged through the Liberation War, we did not start everything from scratch—particularly in constitutional and legal matters. Continuity was essential to run the state amidst such vast changes.

After independence was declared, the provisional constitution was issued through the Proclamation of Independence. In 2024, during the mass uprising, our constitution was still in force. So, I don’t think the uprising annulled the constitution, nor could it have. Annulment would require elections and a constituent assembly.