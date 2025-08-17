David Bergman’s thoughts on the July Charter

British journalist David Bergman has shared his thoughts in his Facebook wall on the integrated draft of the July Charter. Following is his opinion:

I have just read an unofficial English version of the current 27 page July Charter which has been sent around to Bangladesh political parties. It is supposed to represent a consensus amongst political parties. My thoughts:

1. This is a dense document and it will take time to digest, but at first glance most of the proposals appear to be common-sense progressive reforms seeking more independent state institutions and a reduction of power in the hands of the prime minister. It includes the kind of reforms that I think most people, interested in constitutional reform, would agree with;

2. I notice that there seems to be a useful fudge on the issue of “the fundamental principles of state policy” which currently includes the word “secularism”. This term is now under attack from the islamic right wing, now a more potent force in Bangladesh politics.

Para 7 of the Charter proposes that “The fundamental principles of the state policy section of the constitution shall include ‘equality, human dignity and social justice, democracy, and religious freedom and harmony’.”