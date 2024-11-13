Creating a culture of compassion for a better Bangladesh

Kindness is often seen as the key to a better world, yet it can feel like a rare commodity. While small acts of kindness brighten our days, we need a society where kindness is constant. How can we foster this on a larger scale?

True kindness starts early and grows with compassion. When some children seem "mean" or distant, it’s often because they’re struggling with emotions like self-doubt or anxiety. Kids who can't be kind to themselves find it hard to extend kindness to others. Left unchecked, this emotional pain drains their energy and empathy—leading to people-pleasing habits that harm their mental health as adults.