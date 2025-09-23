Politics and economics: Political consensus essential to revive economy

The 2024 Labour Force Survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) delivered bleak news for the youth who spearheaded the July Mass Uprising. Unemployment remains alarmingly high: 1.3 million young people aged 15–24 are jobless, followed by 916,000 in the 25–34 bracket, and 379,000 above 35 years of age. For graduates, the crisis is particularly acute. In 2024, as many as 900,000 of them remained unemployed—the highest among all educational groups, with one in three graduates unable to find work.

Nor is the despair limited to the young. Women’s participation in the labour market remains dismally low at under one-third (33.1 per cent), compared with men at 66.9 per cent. Regionally, Dhaka leads in unemployment, with 687,000 out of work. Yet it must be remembered that the BBS figures, shaped by restrictive definitions of unemployment, may understate the true scale of the crisis.

This joblessness among the youth is a dangerous spark, squandering immense human potential and reflecting broader inequalities, inefficiencies and systemic failures. Let us not forget: it was workers and young people—the very backbone of the future labour force—who made the greatest sacrifices during the uprising.