What is the way to establish a democratic welfare state

Since the mass uprising of 2024, significant discussions have emerged around the creation of a democratic welfare state. A welfare state is not built on charity or benevolence—it must be grounded in rights. The state is responsible for guaranteeing the fulfillment of citizens’ fundamental needs based on their rights. Basic necessities such as food, housing, education, and healthcare must be secured. To be truly democratic, a state must uphold fundamental rights.

Despite the ongoing conversation about institutional restructuring, the role of NGOs remains largely absent. Yet, NGOs and microfinance institutions are highly active in the economy. A total of 724 microfinance institutions have disbursed approximately Tk 1.59 trillion in loans, serving about 32 million borrowers.

To achieve national welfare goals, it is essential to move these economic NGOs and microfinance institutions beyond the traditional roles of credit, service delivery, and relief distribution. Given their resources and reach, these organisations have the potential to reshape market systems. They can play a vital role in stabilising food prices, ensuring farmers' incomes, and providing affordable housing.