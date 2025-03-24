Humility in service: Giving back to the community during Ramadan

Ramadan has arrived once more, a blessed month we’ve eagerly awaited for. Almighty Allah has graced us with another opportunity to embrace its spiritual significance. But what exactly is Ramadan, and why does it hold such profound importance in the lives of Muslims? Ramadan is not only about fasting or praying, it has deeper values in developing human behaviour.

This sacred time of fasting, prayer, and deep reflection is not just an opportunity for personal spiritual growth but also a profound reminder of humility, as it calls us to embrace generosity and compassion toward others, grounding us in gratitude and selflessness. The art of Ramadan has always been about sharing love and giving back to the community.

How much are we doing it? What should we do to make our fasting effective?