Opinion
“I have returned to my mother…!”
It was nearly 10pm in Los Angeles. I was getting ready to go to bed when suddenly my WhatsApp buzzed with a video call. It was from Aklima's number.
As soon as I answered the call, two faces appeared on the phone screen—Badal Farazi and his mother, Shefali Begum.
For a few moments, I was speechless. On the other side of the screen, both the mother and son were sitting side by side.
It was the scene a mother had waited years to see. It was the moment for which a family had knocked on countless doors, approached so many people and repeatedly pinned their hopes on something. At last, that moment had become a reality.
Badal looked at me and said, "Apa, I have come back, I have returned home. But it hurts that I cannot see you directly. You are so far away. It would have felt so good if I could see you."
Something stirred deep inside my chest hearing those words. I am hearing the news of his return from so far away, yet I cannot go to see him just once. I had spent years waiting to hear about his release from prison. That man is now sitting beside his mother, talking to me.
Badal and his sister Aklima spoke together, "Apa, you are a part of our family. Our elder sister. When will you come to the country? When you come to Dhaka, do come meet us."
Then mother Shefali Begum spoke. Even then, her voice was filled with emotion as she looked at her son. She said, "Oh my dear, I finally got to see my son. I pray for you a lot during my prayers, dear."
I asked whether she is happy now. She replied, “I have nothing more to ask for.”
What greater achievement could there be for a mother? Yet even amid this joy, something remained incomplete. Badal had returned home, true but he had not been permanently released.
He has gotten the opportunity to be with his family on a four-week parole. If a decision for permanent release does not come after the stipulated time, he will have to return to prison.
Long after the video call ended, I kept staring at the phone screen. It felt like behind this single phone call, how many years, how many tears, how many phone calls and how much waiting had accumulated.
Every twist and turn in my journalistic journey covering Badal Farazi since 2016 seemed to come back to me during those few minutes of conversation.
One name, two people
Badal Farazi's story began in 2008. He was only 18 then. Badal, a young man from Mongla in Bagerhat, had travelled to India as a tourist, hoping to visit the Taj Mahal. But that trip changed the course of his life.
More than two months earlier, on 6 May 2008, a 71-year-old woman, Nirmala Madan, had been murdered in Amar Colony, Delhi.
Police were searching for Badal Singh, her domestic worker. Meanwhile, the young Bangladeshi Badal Farazi entered India on 13 July.
He was detained because his name matched that of the suspect. His family claimed he was implicated in the case because of mistaken identity.
One was Badal Singh, the other Badal Farazi. Police were looking for one, while the other had arrived as a tourist. This similarity in names ultimately brought devastating consequences for a young man's life.
In 2015, a Delhi court convicted Badal Farazi and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
In 2016, the Delhi High Court upheld the sentence. Badal and his family claimed on the other hand that that he was innocent.
But the court verdict, prison walls and legal proceedings between the two countries confined him to the next chapter of his life.
At an age when a young man should be dreaming about education, work, marriage or his future, Badal's address became a prison.
My journey began in 2016
I began writing about Badal Farazi in 2016. From then on, I established contact with his family.
Eventually, my reports on Badal began to be published. I wrote more than 30 reports on this case for Prothom Alo.
Alongside new information in each report, the family's prolonged wait, helplessness and struggle kept coming to the fore.
Badal's mother, Shefali Begum and his sister Aklima would often call me. Sometimes they would call five to seven times a day.
Their calls were usually about the same things—whether there was any news of Badal, whether anything was known about his release, whom they could speak to or where they could seek help.
At first, I thought they were calling in the hope of learning something new. Later, I realised that they were not calling only for information but also because they wanted someone to talk to. During their long wait, they did not have many people to talk to.
They would openly share their worries, tears and hopes with me.
Shefali Begum's voice carried the anguish of a mother longing for her son.
Aklima spoke with a somewhat firmer resolve. She had contacted one place after another in an effort to bring her brother home.
She visited prisons, spoke to lawyers, approached human rights activists and submitted applications to various offices. Some responded, others did not. But she never stopped trying.
The family's financial situation was also poor. Visiting Badal, staying in touch with lawyers and running around to different offices all required money.
I supported them occasionally to the extent I could. But the family's struggle was never advanced by my support alone.
Aklima's own efforts, the initiatives of human rights activists, the legal battle fought by lawyers and the collective efforts of the media to bring the case to public attention were what gave the family grounds for hope.
One thing repeatedly struck me during those years was, a prison sentence does not affect only the person incarcerated. It spreads across the lives of every member of the family.
That sentence becomes part of every day, every festival, every illness and every family decision.
A prison visit, tears
In 2019, I received permission to meet Badal at Dhaka Central Jail. That day, I finally had the opportunity to meet in person the man whose story I had been reporting on for so long and whose family I had been speaking to.
When we met inside the prison, Badal broke down in tears. He asked, “Everyone says I am innocent. Then why am I still in jail?”
I had no answer to his question. As a journalist, I can present facts about events, documents, statements and legal proceedings.
But standing before a prisoner, it is impossible to explain the years of his life that have remained on hold.
I took a photograph of Badal after meeting him. I wanted to show it to his mother.
Shefali Begum wanted to know about her son and see his face. At the time, getting a photograph of him from inside the prison to his mother also felt important to me.
Badal's father died while waiting for his son to return. His mother grew old and became physically ill.
Aklima spent a significant part of her life trying to secure her brother's release.
Continued his education in prison
Badal continued his education while in prison in India. He completed his secondary and higher secondary education and earned a bachelor's degree.
He also completed eight diploma courses in various subjects. He learnt English and Hindi.
When this information came to light, I felt that Badal had tried to preserve the person he was, even during his prolonged imprisonment.
The path to a normal life had been closed to him, but he had not stopped learning.
Inside prison, he became acquainted with human rights activist Rahul Kapoor. Kapoor learnt about Badal's case while counselling prisoners.
He later launched a campaign and petition drive called ‘Justice for Badal’ to demand his release. The case began reaching human rights activists, media outlets and relevant authorities in India and Bangladesh.
Returning to Bangladesh from India but not freedom
On 6 July 2018, Badal was brought back to Bangladesh from Tihar Jail under the India-Bangladesh prisoner exchange agreement.
His family hoped that his return to the country would open the way for his release. But that did not happen. He was taken to Dhaka Central Jail.
After a prisoner sentenced by an Indian court was transferred to Bangladesh, legal and administrative complications arose over how his release process would be completed.
His sentence under the Indian court's verdict, on one hand, and Bangladesh's prison rules and administrative procedures, on the other, meant that Badal's release depended on decisions by authorities in both countries.
On 20 July 2022, it emerged that Badal had completed 14 years of imprisonment. On 30 July that year, I published a report in Prothom Alo titled ‘Prison sentence over, but no freedom for Badal Farazi.
His family still hoped that since he had completed his sentence, he would finally be released.
But completing a prison term and being released from prison were not the same thing.
Under Indian law, early release required a specific process and approval from the relevant authorities.
According to Delhi's prison rules, a person sentenced to life imprisonment does not automatically get released after serving a certain period. The relevant procedures, including a recommendation from the sentence review board, must be followed.
On 23 February 2024, the Delhi sentence review board rejected Badal's application for early release.
The board's documents included calculations of his sentence, including time served and remission. Considering the gravity of the offence, it did not recommend his early release. The family was once again left in uncertainty.
Bangladesh's Ministry of Home Affairs had sought information from Indian authorities regarding Badal's release and had also recommended remission of his sentence.
The then home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, “Even though we know the boy is innocent, we could not do anything because he was sentenced by an Indian court.
“Since he was sentenced by their court, Badal will be released in accordance with their laws.
“However, we will take steps to expedite his release process.”
But time passed. The wait for his release did not end.
A mother's wait, a sister's struggle
Badal Farazi's imprisonment was not confined to his family. The case drew attention in both Bangladesh and India.
Prothom Alo regularly published reports about him. Human chains and other programmes demanding his release were held in both countries.
A book was also written about him. Published by Prothoma Prokashon, the book is titled ‘Badaler Karabas: Bhul Bichare 18 Bochor—Bharat Theke Bangladesh’ (Badal's Imprisonment: 18 Years of Wrongful Conviction—From India to Bangladesh), by Rahitul Islam.
In Bangladesh, the Prochesta Foundation worked for Badal's release. Several journalists and lawyers were also involved in the initiative.
In India, Rahul Kapoor and other human rights activists worked to demand his release.
Most recently, a human chain was held in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on 6 April 2026, demanding Badal's release.
The participants called for a swift decision on his release.
Badal's sister Aklima and other family members are still waiting to bring him home permanently.
Their only wish is that Badal will not be forced to return to prison.
Even after Badal has been brought back to Bangladesh, he is not released. Shefali Begum and Aklima's wait grows longer. His mother is ageing and her health is deteriorating.
Although she had the opportunity to see her son, her desire to have him back at home remained unfulfilled.
His father died waiting to see his son. This loss came up repeatedly in Aklima's conversations. In the struggle to bring her brother home, she seemed to have become the family's sole pillar of support.
Meeting the Inspector General of Prisons
Last July, when I went to Dhaka, I met the then Inspector General of Prisons, recently retired Brigadier General Syed Mohammad Motaher Hossain, to learn about Badal's case.
When I asked about Badal's release, he told me that had Badal not been brought back to Bangladesh from India, he would have been released by now.
According to him, Badal had completed his prison term under Indian law. But the necessary Indian approval or clearance for his release was not forthcoming. Repeated letters had been sent in this regard.
Listening to him, I realised once again that Badal's release was not solely in the hands of Bangladesh's prison authorities.
His future was caught between the administrative and legal processes of the two countries. Letters had been sent from one office to another, applications filed and opinions sought. But there was no administrative timeline for a family counting every single day of its wait.
Even after this meeting, I remained in contact with Badal's family. Aklima told me that they had also sought the help of lawyers in India. Lawyers representing Badal filed a petition before the Delhi High Court.
They included Sarathak Maggon, Vaibhav Bhardwaj and Ranjit Kumar Sahu. On 29 September 2026, the court directed that the parole matter be considered under the applicable laws of the relevant country.
Subsequently, official communication between the two countries progressed. On 1 October, India's Ministry of External Affairs sent a memorandum to Bangladesh's Ministry of Home Affairs.
On 11 October, Bangladesh's Ministry of Home Affairs issued another memorandum. On 25 October, Akleema applied for Badal's parole.
Following opinions from the relevant offices and completion of the necessary procedures, the Ministry of Home Affairs granted four weeks' parole on 16 November and directed the authorities to take the necessary steps.
Finally, reunited with his mother
On 24 November 2026, Badal was released on four weeks parole from Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur.
The prison authorities arranged for him to be taken to his family in Mongla, Bagerhat.
After 18 years, Badal returned to his mother. The young man who had travelled to India to visit the Taj Mahal came home after spending a long chapter of his life in prison.
But this is not full freedom.
If no decision on his permanent release is made after the four weeks of parole, he will have to return to prison. So, even amid the joy of the reunion between mother and son, concerns about the future remain.
That is why, when I heard Shefali Begum say during the video call, “I have nothing more to ask for,” I heard not just joy, but a moment of relief after a long wait.
A mother has her son beside her. But she still has no certainty about how long she will be able to keep him there.
Ten years of journalism, a family's wait
When I began writing about Badal Farazi in 2016, I had no idea that this one case would remain part of my journalistic life for so long. Year after year passed, and now it is 2026.
During this time, how many times did Shefali Begum call? How many times did Aklima contact me hoping for new information? How many times did they have to hear that nothing had been confirmed yet?
I, too, waited countless times for news of Badal's release.
A journalist's job is to gather news, verify information and tell people's stories.
But some stories do not end with the publication of a report. A certain connection develops with people's lives, their family's suffering and their wait. Badal Farazi's case has been one such story for me.
I am not his lawyer, nor do I have the authority to decide his release. I have only listened to his family and tried to bring their struggle to readers.
At times, I have seen tears in Badal's eyes inside prison. At other times, I have heard a mother's anguish in her voice as she longed for her son, and witnessed a sister's tireless efforts.
I have also heard international journalists say that the case warrants deeper investigation.
Randy Smith, a Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist and president of the international journalism organisation Alfred Friendly Press Partners, had read reports about Badal published in various media outlets in Bangladesh and India.
I had discussed the case with him. His reaction after reading the reports made me reflect on the case anew.
He said it was important to hear the accounts of those involved in the judicial process. He wanted to know who Nirmala Madan was, what the context of her life and murder was, and how the decision to hold someone responsible had been reached.
He questioned whether it was possible to fully understand the case without investigating these issues.
Yet there remains a need for a deeper investigation into the murder case for which Badal was convicted, including its investigation, evidence, trial proceedings and accounts of those involved. The biggest question now is what will happen to Badal after his four weeks of parole. Will he be permanently released? Will there be an opportunity to review the questions surrounding his trial and conviction?
Smith also questioned the credibility of explanations regarding communication between the governments of the two countries and the administrative complications involved.
His observation was, "I believe the story is only half told."
He felt that there were serious inconsistencies in the case and that it warranted further investigation. Randy Smith appreciated my work.
Smith's observations are important to me. For years, reports have been published demanding Badal's release, human chains have been held, and news has emerged of legal and diplomatic communication.
But there remains a need for a deeper investigation into the murder case for which Badal was convicted, including its investigation, evidence, trial proceedings and accounts of those involved.
The biggest question now is what will happen to Badal after his four weeks of parole. Will he be permanently released? Will there be an opportunity to review the questions surrounding his trial and conviction?
And will there ever be a full discussion about accountability for the 18 years he lost?
During the video call, I heard Shefali Begum say, “I have nothing more to ask for.” For a mother, perhaps having her son back beside her is everything at this moment. But as a journalist, I believe this story does not end here.
It is important to investigate how 18 years of a person's life were spent in prison over an alleged case of mistaken identity, why a family had to wait so long, and where questions remain in the judicial and administrative processes.
Because Badal has returned to his mother. But the 18 years he lost in his life will never come back.
*Rozina Islam is Prothom Alo's California correspondent.