It was nearly 10pm in Los Angeles. I was getting ready to go to bed when suddenly my WhatsApp buzzed with a video call. It was from Aklima's number.

As soon as I answered the call, two faces appeared on the phone screen—Badal Farazi and his mother, Shefali Begum.

For a few moments, I was speechless. On the other side of the screen, both the mother and son were sitting side by side.

It was the scene a mother had waited years to see. It was the moment for which a family had knocked on countless doors, approached so many people and repeatedly pinned their hopes on something. At last, that moment had become a reality.

Badal looked at me and said, "Apa, I have come back, I have returned home. But it hurts that I cannot see you directly. You are so far away. It would have felt so good if I could see you."