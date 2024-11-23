How the new election commission will handle political parties

There was a meeting between the election system reform commission and editors and senior journalists on Thursday. As soon as I went to the election commission building in the morning, I encountered a blockade on Rokeya Sarani. Following the order to ban battery-run rickshaws by the High Court in three days, the drivers had blocked the road. Their argument was that if their vehicles were suddenly banned without providing alternative work options, they would starve to death.

Although the government has undertaken reform initiatives in various state affairs including the electoral system, it seems it is not thinking about these working people and their employment. The government has declared that battery-run rickshaws will not be allowed on main roads but can still operate in alleys. At the same time, they are saying they won't be allowed anywhere at all. In Dhaka, there are at least 600,000 battery-powered rickshaws. Many people have bought these rickshaws on loans. If they can no longer operate their rickshaws, how will they repay their loans?

I heard a government official on TV saying, "After the court's order, we have nothing to do." I want to remind him not to show excuses by citing the court orders every time. The court also declared the government's decision to abolish the Awami League’s job quotas in public service illegal. I’m sure he is aware of what happened afterward. The point is, the government cannot ban battery-operated rickshaws without offering alternative means of income for the drivers. There is no law that overrides the hunger of the people.