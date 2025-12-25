National consensus: Tarique Rahman’s vision of new politics

Tarique Rahman has observed that hostile relations between the political parties are a major barrier to national progress. In an exchange of opinion meeting with grassroots leaders and workers of the BNP on 31 August 2024, he made it clear that they would not take revenge for the repression they had undergone in the past 17 years.

“We’ll establish rule of justice,” he said. To him, political changeover does not mean mere transfer of power but qualitative change in the state. Thus, he promised that the BNP would not engage in politics of vengeance; rather it would create a congenial atmosphere for democratic politics.

The current political crisis is the outcome of failure of not just one government but the weakness in the mode of governance. Therefore, he stressed the importance of minimum agreement on national issues.