Why BNP is in a hurry for election

There are differences of opinion between BNP and the student leadership regarding the nature of reforms. BNP leaders argue that the interim government should focus on holding a free and fair election and make only the necessary reforms to prevent the return of authoritarian rule. They believe that going beyond these reforms would create problems.

On the other hand, student leaders contend that in order to bring about a new political system, everything—including the constitution—needs to be completely overhauled. While all active political parties support the interim government, student leaders hold more influence. There are no political party representatives in the government, but there are two representatives from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. The Jatiya Nagorik Committee (National Citizens' Committee) is also monitoring the government, and the role of political parties is largely limited to voluntary consultations.

BNP's crisis under the Awami League government was primarily one-way. Their focus was to protect themselves from repression. It has now become multifaceted. Grassroots leaders and activists are involved in disputes over shares of local power. BNP's leaders and activists have taken control of terminals, stations, and markets that were previously under the control of Awami League leaders and activists.

BNP's 'isolated incidents' are being used as political leverage by their former ally, Jamaat-e-Islami. Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman has been critical of both Awami League and BNP on various issues. According to him, Jamaat is the only party whose members have not faced any allegations.

After the fall of the Awami League government, Jamaat-e-Islami is re-evaluating its alliances in the new political reality. Party leaders have discussed privately that their primary goal is to form a government with other Islamic parties. If that is not possible, they will focus on strengthening their position as an opposition party. This shift is one reason why, although BNP initially called for a national government, it is now seeking to form an electoral alliance with parties outside Jamaat. BNP has also instructed its leaders and activists in several constituencies to assist their allies.