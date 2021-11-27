Naim's death exposes mismanagement in the city corporation

After deaths of 34 people in a launch capsize in the Shitalakshya river on 4 April 2021, according to news agency UNB, state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on the following day said, "It seems it is not an accident, it is a murder and whether there is any negligence on the part of the launch owners will be investigated."

Mr Minister, however, didn't say that corruption, irregularities and mismanagement in the shipping sector would be taken into consideration, and long standing menaces would be wiped out for the sake of greater benefit of the launch passengers and the nation as a whole.

As per state minister's statement, it could not be known what investigation was carried out and what recommendations were made and how far these were implemented. But, it has been heard many more people have lost their lives in the accidents in the waterways.