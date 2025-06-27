July Charter, the warriors, and some random questions

The coordinators of the anti-discrimination students' movement were at the heart of the July movement. That is as far as we know at the moment. We do not know what transpired behind the scenes. The fallen leaders of Awami League claim that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind this movement. This country's politics thrives on conspiracy theories. We've being swallowing conspiracy theories down the decades, down the centuries. We see conspiracies behind every change. Let's see if the conspiracy-vendors find the conspirators soon.

We were talking about the July Charter. It was D-Day on the 5 of August 2024. The charter was supposed to have been brought out around that time. We had hoped for at least a paragraph back then on what we want, where we want to go, how we will proceed, and so on. The people at that moment of time would have listened to the coordinators. They had the trust and love of the people at the time. But that did not happen. It was apparent that no one was quite prepared for D-Day.

The charter which the activists of the movement were supposed to have brought out, is now being prepared by the government. It is, in other words, a government charter and support will be sought form the political parties for this charter. It will clipped and cropped, then adopted on the basis of political consensus. Political consensus? What in the world is that? Each and every side wants some of their pet words and trademark terms to be included. It would be unrealistic to imagine that everyone will be in agreement. I do not understand how conflicting parties will come to an agreement over the wording of this charter. If they do, that will certainly be another revolution.