Confusion about the country's gas reserves

At a seminar on Bangladesh's energy security, organised at the Bidyut Bhaban on 14 August, the state minister for energy spoke about the country's gas resources.

He said that some of the country's geologists asserted that there were more gas reserves in the country, while some said there was no gas reserves. This created dilemma and confusion. He also said that many wells had been drilled, but no gas found. (The Daily Star, online report, 14 August 2022). Both of his statements caught the people's attention.

As common citizens of the country, we give due importance to the statements or comments made by senior persons in the government and try to understand what they say. The state minister for energy is well-spoken, intelligent and an efficient administrator. But these particular words of his have surprised geologists at home and abroad.

When he said at the seminar that that some say there is gas and some say there isn't, he may have just been making a perfunctory statement. However, when speaking about the prospects on undiscovered gas, wouldn't it have been more relevant to give cognizance to the scientific reports of the several international companies engaged by the Bangladesh government, rather than cursorily quoting one or two geologists? All the reports very clearly state that there is still undiscovered gas in Bangladesh and this can be extracted and put to use.