Khaleda Zia's economic legacy and the road ahead

In the 55 years since Bangladesh’s independence, the processes of state-building, political transformation, and economic reconstruction have been deeply interconnected. During this period, the country has passed through multiple political turning points, each of which has had a profound impact on the nation’s economic direction and institutional framework. Within this long history, Begum Khaleda Zia’s tenure represents a significant chapter, particularly in terms of economic reforms and policy restructuring.

Firstly, Khaleda Zia’s leadership came at a time when Bangladesh was gradually moving away from a state-controlled economic structure toward a market-based, export-oriented development model. This was not merely a period of policy change; it was a critical phase of restructuring the interrelationship between the state, the market, and society. To properly assess Khaleda Zia’s economic role, it must be viewed within the broader context of national evolution and as part of an ongoing process of transformation.

Secondly, the country had just transitioned from military rule to a democratic system when her party BNP came to power in 1991. At that time, the economy was still burdened with limited productive capacity, a weak revenue structure, and restrictive regulatory policies. In this context, Khaleda Zia’s government chose a different path, one that recognised the private sector as the primary driver of development.