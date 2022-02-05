No lobbyist to speak for the people

Anyone with a minimum understanding of the US administrative system, cannot make such claims. In an interview with Prothom Alo, professor of political science and researcher Dr Ali Riaz said, the US will not impose sanctions on anyone simply if any political party or persons makes a complaint, nor will it change its decision no matter how many millions of taka is spent on lobbyists.

No matter how different the statements and speeches of their leaders may be, there is not much of a difference between the governance of Awami League and that of BNP. No matter how much they castigate each other, they blatantly emulate each other when to come to their methods of governance. The BNP government relied on the administration and the law enforcement agencies in running the government, rather than on the views of the people. Things have not changed an iota since Awami League came to power. In fact, it is worse.

We claim to be a democratic state. In a democratic system, the government will go to the people with whatever they have to say. They will apprise the people of the progress made in implementing the pledges they had made. If the government struggles to take any programme ahead, they must inform the people of that too. And while the opposition will inform the people of the repression and oppression they face from the government, the cases and the harassment, they will also highlight their future plans of action. That is democratic practice. In developed democracies, those in power take into cognizance the criticism made by the civil society and the media and try to rectify themselves. But in our country the government cannot tolerate criticism at all. To them criticism means conspiracy.