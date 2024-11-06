What is constitutional reform, how this to be carried out?

The Constitution Reform Commission, formed on 6 October, will provide necessary recommendations for constitutional reforms after reviewing and evaluating the existing constitution, according to a gazette issued by the government. So the commission does not have the authority to draft a new constitution.

The process for constitutional reform – whether through a new constitution or amendments – has not been decided yet. However, one of the main coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) has already presented a five-point demand for state reform. Their first demand is to abolish the 1972 constitution and draft a new one.

With a few exceptions, the power and authority to create a new constitution lies with the constituent assembly or a constitution council. The power to amend the constitution rests with parliament. The 1972 constitution chose the parliamentary democracy system as the method of governance for the state.

The people were recognised as the ultimate source of power. The four fundamental principles - democracy, socialism, Bengali nationalism, and secularism - were established as the constitutional identity. The constitution safeguards the fundamental human rights of citizens and grants the High Court the power to enforce these rights.

The journey of the constitution, which promised a bright future, faltered within two years. In January 1975, through the Fourth Amendment, a one-party BAKSAL system was established. A presidential system, characterised by strong authoritarian rule, was introduced overnight. Freedom of speech, press freedom, and citizens’ rights were suspended, and the judiciary became subordinate to the president.