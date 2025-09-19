How much longer must we wait for consensus

We keep hearing the same question from birth: "How are you?" The same answer follows: "I’m fine." But are we really fine? Is there even room to be fine?

Everywhere we look, there is scarcity. Prices of essentials are rising at a geometric rate. Once they go up, they never come down. Pay commissions, dearness allowances—these benefits apply to, at best, 5 per cent of the working population. It might be even less. So, how are the rest surviving? For the vast majority, the state has become irrelevant—because the institution does not serve their needs.

For those who benefit from the state, elections are a key matter. But what exactly is an election? According to those in power, it is the ultimate solution to all problems. They say that having an elected government ensures social stability, law and order, and smooth governance—peace and peace everywhere!

From 1973 to 2024, we have witnessed 12 national elections. Those who reaped the benefits of those elections always praised them. They claimed to have received the people’s mandate. And to them, "mandate" means the freedom to do whatever they please. In the process, they’ve trampled on the Constitution, cut it to pieces, and left it in shambles. Each group wants to restore whatever version of it suited their rule.