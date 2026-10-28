In defence of speculators: Don’t shoot the market’s shock absorbers

A thin market dominated by passive investors invites price cartels. In contrast, well-funded independent traders deter market abuse. When an insider tries to distort an asset price, opposing traders sell against that distortion and help restore normal levels.

Bangladesh showed the danger of ignoring this balance with equity floor prices. The policy tried to stop paper losses, but it drove speculative money away and stopped two-way trading on the Dhaka Stock Exchange. Buyers vanished, portfolios were trapped, turnover fell hard, and normal investment stopped. Halting regular trade does not protect an exchange; it simply freezes it.

In a functional market, speculators act as shock absorbers by stepping in to buy battered stocks when panicked long-term investors rush for the exit. Because speculators have shorter investment horizons, they are willing to warehouse falling assets to capture short-term rebounds. Their willingness to buy on down days establishes a natural price floor, provides an immediate exit for sellers, and keeps turnover moving.

The foreign exchange crisis of 2022 and 2023 demonstrated the exact same failure. Facing acute dollar shortages, authorities blamed bank treasuries and currency dealers for speculative hoarding. Officials imposed rigid caps and set multiple artificial exchange rates for exporters, remitters, and importers. By suppressing normal market-making and trading margins, the policy paralysed the interbank currency market.

Remittances moved into informal channels, import settlements stalled, and the informal curb rate surged far above official levels. Instead of calming the market, silencing price discovery and speculative liquidity deepened the currency shortage. If currency traders had been allowed to take open, view-based positions, market makers would have priced future currency scarcity into a clear forward premium.

Higher prices in official channels would have pulled export dollars home faster and kept worker remittances within regular banking routes. By continuously trading the mispricing between current scarcity and future supply, speculative market makers would have absorbed currency volatility gradually rather than leaving the system vulnerable to a sharp, sudden devaluation.