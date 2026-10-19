The structural trap: How banking arbitrage starves our capital market

Whenever discussions turn to Bangladesh’s perpetually underdeveloped capital market, observers point to poor corporate governance and lax regulatory enforcement. Governance in our financial sector is undeniably weak, and elevating it is urgent. Yet, treating governance failure in isolation misdiagnoses the problem. Governance standards do not materialise out of thin air; they reflect the incentives embedded within the financial architecture. Without decisive structural reform, appropriate governance cannot be achieved or sustained.

The root bottleneck holding back our bond and equity markets is structural: our financial ecosystem makes commercial bank credit artificially cheap and opaque. Commercial banks often operate on paper-thin real capital. Regulators allow them to fund multi-year industrial assets using short-term, low-cost deposits. This creates an overwhelming incentive for corporate borrowers to shun public markets. Consequently, long-term industrial risks sit concentrated inside the banking sector, generating recurring cycles of unpaid loans and acute liquidity crunches.

