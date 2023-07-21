People or power, which comes first?

Let it continue. A party, B party. This one says only we are the patriots. That one says, the country will collapse without us. They all have their own arguments, their own strength, parties and foreign friends. They all have one point. In the meantime, people are dying of dengue. Children are dying. The price of commodities spirals. The market is too hot to handle.

TBS reports: Currency notes are being printed. Read on: The central bank is going ahead with printing money amidst the inflation fears. Inflation is on a decline in many countries, but no sign of a let up in Bangladesh. In the meantime, the central bank is releasing currency to lend to the government, which could be a reason to spark of inflation.

According to Bangladesh Bank’s updated records of the first 18 days of July, the central bank released Tk 108 billion (Tk 10,800 crore) into the market to meet the government expenditure demands. The revenue deficit was much higher that the target that was estimated, around Tk 450 billion (Tk 45,000 crore) and, not receiving foreign aid as hoped for, it was required to increase the money supply in the market significantly. The Business Standard, 20 July 2023.

Money is needed, it will be dished out from the coffers. Siege the machine, make the money. There is a crisis of foreign exchange in the country, but no one is talking about reining in capital flight. Defaulters are taking loans of billions and siphoning it off overseas, and then fleeing abroad. Fake companies spring up and pocket people’s money in the name of ecommerce.

The people are in such peace that they leave the country, even resorting to dubious recruitment agents, and then meet their death in dinghies in the middle of the Mediterranean.

The standard of education is at its nadir. The chief election commissioner consoles himself - it was just a slap or two, they didn’t kill the man, there were no deaths, just a minor attack. In the by-elections or city corporation elections, absent of the opposition party, it was the main contestants who were attacked. This was a litmus test of how things can stand. Meanwhile, the two sides have taken up a display of strength. The kings fight it out, while the commoners die.

The thing is, they have one point, so does the other side. The US wants something, sometimes it seems they want this, sometimes it seems they want that. Does EU want, or not want anything? As for our great neighbours, they don’t even open their mouths! So they want something, or they don’t want something. We haven’t given up the hope of understanding their language. Everyone has a language, everyone has something to say. Only the people have no points, the people have no demands, the people have no words.