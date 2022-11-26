Election vibes in the administration too

In response, the Awami League declared in chorus that BNP will not be allowed to take to the streets in December. Last Wednesday in the secretariat, minister for information and broadcasting Hasan Mahmud said on the day of BNP's 10 December rally, Awami League leaders and activists will take up vigil in every ward. This vigil targetting the public rally indicates that Awami League has no intention of allowing BNP to hold its rally unhindered. Clashes and conflict are inevitable.

It is not the language of democracy when Awami League decides to hold a programme on the same day of BNP's rally. Awami League's vigil programme also indicates it has no confidence in the government that is in power under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. They are wanting to take the responsibility of ensuring peace and order from the law enforcement into their own hands.

The main problem of democratic rule in Bangladesh is that the government and the ruling party become one. Awami League leaders and activists do not want to understand the simple fact that unless the administration and the party can be kept separate, it will never be possible to establish the rule of law and democracy. When BNP was in power, their people didn't want to understand this either. So are BNP and Awami League only different in their slogans and garb?

The prime minister's seeking votes from the people in Jashore is not the only indication that preparation is on for the election. Election preparation has kicked off in the administration too. Over the last few weeks, several police officials, including police supers, have been sent on forced retirement. It was said that they are lacking in competence. If they are so incompetent, how were they in service for so long? On the night of 23 November, new deputy commissioners (DCs) were appointed to 23 districts.