Altaf Parvez's column
Bangladesh has fallen into crisis of expired politics
The dream of seeing and building a prosperous Bangladesh is an old one. It is not just in speeches or literature; thousands of people have sacrificed their lives for this dream at various times. Many people have pursued this dream to the extent of neglecting their personal duties in building professional lives. The welfare of the country became more important to them than the desires of those close to them.
This has happened in many other countries too. However, in the case of Bangladesh, that dream has repeatedly remained elusive. The sacrifice of patriots has been in vain every time. Bangladesh is going through a similar phase once again. It seems the living are unable to bear the burden of duties left by the deceased. This situation is not unprecedented. It happened after '71 and '90 as well.
It's not just about broken dreams or shattered collective optimism; in reverse, many have had to pay a substantial price for dreaming. Perhaps the greatest price is the premature death of hope deep in the heart and the blurring of potential. A bigger crisis than this is when even such a hope-deprived life cannot be lived with assurance. When people do not find the certainty of a normal burial or cremation around them.
Recently, many reports have given rise to such feelings. The English newspaper New Age reported that over the past 20 months, the river police recovered over 900 dead bodies from rivers, with the highest number found in the rivers of the Dhaka region. Considering from 2021, this number has continually increased. On the same day, the Bengali online daily Bhorer Kagoj reported that in the first eight months of this year, 723 cases or complaints of extortion were filed in police stations in the capital. Among the ones investigated, 85 per cent of the allegations were found true. In both cases, the source of information is the police.
Only a fraction of actual crimes in Bangladesh’s society make it to police attention. Often, to avoid further hassle, victims do not report their complaints. In such cases, these reports may seem like the tip of a terrifying iceberg. This also raises the question: if this is the condition in the capital and its surroundings, what is happening in distant villages?
Murders, killings, and robberies are nothing new to this society. Neither is the grabbing, eviction, and plundering under political patronage new.
However, in the past two years, and particularly recently, a trend is emerging where anyone can be attacked in a group, day or night, resulting in vandalism. After such incidents, many narratives in support of the crime emerge without shortage. From breaking hundreds of shrines and khanqahs to justifying the vandalism of a star content creator’s studio, there is no lack of people defending it, which indicates mass anarchy and societal decay.
At one time, we thought having an elected government would reduce anarchy. In reality, that has not happened. In some places, crimes are happening with prior announcements for long periods. Law enforcement often remains inactive during such atrocities. They become active later, but the number of incidents does not decrease.
It is unclear how much the police force has recovered from the morale and personnel crisis following the post-uprising months. A deep suspicion has arisen recently regarding whether they can work with professionalism free from political influence, as seen in the incident involving the JSD office.
The security forces could not prevent a meeting hosted by an administrative-approved but not banned political party from being tagged as an 'Awami League meeting' and disrupted through media propaganda. Later, most of those detained from this meeting were released, further proving how easily and nonchalantly people can be humiliated in this country.
The JSD office incident is a new entry in the mob history of the past two years, as alleged by leaders of that party and many others. No media dared to immediately verify the truth of that incident or had the courage to do so, which is also concerning.
All these incidents clearly indicate that a situation of mass anarchy has arisen. The incident at the vaccination centre in Mirpur also proves that the attackers of religious or cultural institutions and events are evolving into a structurally organised gang with interests in land grabbing. Politics is connected to this, and they can even procure excavators if they want.
The question is, is it solely the responsibility of the police to stop these mass anarchies? Is the transfer of officers-in-charge the administrative solution to the problem? Where are our political rulers? Where is the parliament? Where is the opposition? Are they capable of stopping mass anarchy and building the prosperous Bangladesh of dreams?
This is probably the main question of this time. Do any legitimate or illegitimate, open or banned political parties have the competence to lead Bangladesh out of the current state onto a path of safety and justice? Is there any evidence, indication, or sincere intention presented before the civil society?
Direct party workers or beneficiary intellectuals will surely provide many positive examples. The reality is that after 2024, unless attention is paid to the hunger for justice, equitable distribution of resources, and reform of laws and administration in the public interest, current politics will not be able to survive. For the same reason, this politics is not willing to carry out those reforms.
Much has already become clear from the Prevention of Forced Disappearances Act, the Human Rights Commission Act, the reshuffling in the name of RAB, the nature and formation of parliamentary standing committees, and the unclear and dangerous provisions of the draft cyber law. Each of these incidents is a message. These messages advise against dreaming of Bangladesh. Politics cannot be a companion to the dreams of the martyrs of any war, be it '71 or '24.
At such times, what will 'ordinary' people do? Only one way remains for them. They seek a cave life of living alone. That is happening now. Amidst the crowd of millions, everyone is now alone. The harmony of July '24's time is not found anywhere. The shared hopeful moments in tea stalls have disappeared.
But even in a solitary life, there is no guarantee of a normal last chapter. Who will console the families of the eight people who died in the truck explosion filled with cylinders near Ashulia on 20 September? Why did they die?
The government might say what can it do about such accidents? The answer could be another question. Why was no one arrested until 28 September following the event of 20 September? Many cylinders there were expired, and they were being transported unlawfully. Yet there are several specialised agencies of the government to oversee these things.
Furthermore, a case was filed against the accused after the incident.
In this incident, ordinary people of society died. The pace of justice might be slow for this reason. However, such a procession of death without committing crimes shortens the lifespan of political governments. The past tells us so. It seems no political party in this country is willing to learn from that past. Here lies the gap between politics and the public. That gap is growing wider instead of narrowing.
Some of the exploded cylinders in Ashulia had the inscription 'Do Not Use After 2021'. Similarly, it seems today's Bangladesh cannot be run with politics from before 2024. Consequently, it must be said, "Leaders, Do Not Try the Same Politics After 2024. " Please. Expired politics is as dangerous as expired cylinders.
# Altaf Parvez is researcher and writer
*The opinions expressed here are the author's own.
#This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam