Bangladesh has fallen into crisis of expired politics

The dream of seeing and building a prosperous Bangladesh is an old one. It is not just in speeches or literature; thousands of people have sacrificed their lives for this dream at various times. Many people have pursued this dream to the extent of neglecting their personal duties in building professional lives. The welfare of the country became more important to them than the desires of those close to them.

This has happened in many other countries too. However, in the case of Bangladesh, that dream has repeatedly remained elusive. The sacrifice of patriots has been in vain every time. Bangladesh is going through a similar phase once again. It seems the living are unable to bear the burden of duties left by the deceased. This situation is not unprecedented. It happened after '71 and '90 as well.

It's not just about broken dreams or shattered collective optimism; in reverse, many have had to pay a substantial price for dreaming. Perhaps the greatest price is the premature death of hope deep in the heart and the blurring of potential. A bigger crisis than this is when even such a hope-deprived life cannot be lived with assurance. When people do not find the certainty of a normal burial or cremation around them.