Zafrullah Chowdhury, the most misunderstood man

The humanitarian aid organisation Oxfam does not work without a partner organisation. It follows certain rules and regulations and provides assistance on the basis of an agreement. They avoid direct link with the sides involved in war. But Oxfam eventually shrugged off these restrictions and stood by the non-government initiatives in the medical camps. Had Zafrullah Chowdhury not carried out that 'raid', it would not have been easy to facilitate this work. And in the days to come, a strong bond of friendship was forged between Julian and Zafrullah. But even that friendship didn't blind Zafrullah. He never hesitated to repeatedly challenge various measures of the foreign organisations.

The head of Oxfam's Indian chapter at the time, Canadian national Raymond Cournoyer, had been a teacher in Bangladesh in the sixties. He was Julian's boss. From his work experience, the teacher Raymond was fully aware of the capabilities of the people of this country, the achievements of their life struggles. Many could not even conceive that the people's war along with the refugee problems would end so soon.

When the war ended, Oxfam took a decision to hand over all the funds, resources and goods it had collected, to Red Cross or similar organisations. Raymond Cournoyer boldly opposed the decision. He had seen the commitment of the youth to rebuild the country. Today's BRAC was the first to receive a grant from Oxfam's surplus funds. The rest is history.

And now it was Raymond's turn to 'raid' Zafrullah's camp! He proposed providing financial and technical support. Back from Tripura, the Bangladesh hospital was gradually transforming into Gonoshasthaya Kendra. Zafrullah set up tents in the open fields of Savar, dreaming of establishing a new social order.

He was determined not to take foreign funds. The country was independent and would be built up on its own resources, he felt. He advised Raymond Cournoyer not to waste his time on him. But Raymond Cournoyer had an understanding of people and continued to visit the camp in Savar. He explained to Zafrullah the reality of a newly independent country. He used his own life as an example. He described how, after World War II, his family had been through extremely hard times. He pointed out how inadequate tents would be against Savar's rains. He said that Zafrullah would have to construct a building and that too before the monsoons set in.