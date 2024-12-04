Political impact of social media influencers in the society

In Bangladesh too, every day social media influencers churn out thousands and thousands of comments and analyses. The influencers are extremely active in their deliberations on political personalities, the council of advisors, various institutions, journalists, well-known personalities, the activities and decisions of the interim government, the news media and other contemporary issues. If one does not have media literacy or an analytical mindset, it is not easy to critically ingest the issues which they are talking about.

If one reads the comments of the viewers who watch the influencers' videos, one can understand the trend of their psychological attachment or affinity to the influencers. The audience's expression is sharply emotional because the influences play upon the emotions of the audience, not their reasoning.

The videos spew out a mixture of venom, alarm, anger, frustration, news and sub-standard news that people easily accept. Due to the imbalance of power, most people live with a "defeated mentality". That is why people are entertained when anyone behaves abusively or viciously with another. The commercial value of conflict, filth, hatred and abusive words has increased manifold.

In his book 'Nexus', Yuval Noah Harari said fragmented information, incorrect analysis and misinformation hampers a physician from diagnosing a disease. Similarly, the hyped presentations of social media influencers make it hard to discern reality.

Influencers want to change everything to their liking. They want to build society to their liking. That is why they have many enemies. They are out to find enemies of an array of colours. The influencers at times depict their targeted person or institution has huge, and at other times, try to depict them as an extremely small authority. They inflate some persons more than reality, they twist things and exaggerate, which is not right. Exaggeration is a particular mindset of influencers.

They do not bother about objectivity or about what the accused has to say. They have no restrictions on their speech, but very little objectivity. The main ingredients of their content are personal attack, dramatic presentation of issues and abusive language.