BNP faces a defining test: end corruption, ensure accountability, protect equal rights

The elections come a year and a half after nationwide, student-led protests demanding an end to the discriminatory quota system that excluded qualified young people from employment. Sheikh Hasina’s violent response to the protests led to a broader uprising against her repressive rule, and ultimately to her ouster. The vote marks a turning point. But political transition alone will not deliver justice.

Economic equality and an end to corruption were at the heart of the nationwide uprising’s demands. More than $230 billion was allegedly plundered from Bangladesh through corruption during the Awami League’s time in power. As the BNP takes office, it must establish proper checks and balances and root out corruption.

No political party in Bangladesh has been immune from allegations of graft—the very reason the BNP leader Tarique Rahman fled into exile 17 years ago were corruption charges which he claimed were politically motivated.

The day after the elections, at BNP headquarters in Dhaka, a BNP supporter told me he was hopeful about the historic win but acknowledged that some party members were previously “involved in extortion and corruption. … I am hopeful that the new BNP will be anti-corruption.