Restoring credibility to the July 2024 cases

At the same time, this review process should not be left solely to local-level decision-making, which risks inconsistency and potential corruption. A centralised, independent unit comprising senior police officers and prosecutors should be established to oversee the review. Such a body could also coordinate with the International Crimes Tribunal’s investigations to ensure coherence and avoid duplication or contradiction.

The families of those killed and injured during the July protests deserve accountability. That accountability, however, must rest on a process that is transparent, rigorous and evidence-based. It must not appear to be a mechanism for shielding the guilty, nor should it allow innocent individuals to continue facing harassment or detention without proper grounds.