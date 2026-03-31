Defence policy: Why research and development are essential

"Although our expectation is peace, our policy and objective are to arrange defence by all means according to our resources' capabilities." This historical statement by Thomas Jefferson, one of the founding fathers and the third President of the United States, seems to serve as a guiding principle for national defence and security policies of independent, sovereign, and democratic states in the modern world.

The commencement of Bangladesh's military strategy primarily began with our historical role as a nation during the Great Liberation War. Winning that unequal war imposed on us by the unilateral attack of the invading forces was not merely due to the singular role of the Armed Forces. Instead, it was the comprehensive participation of the freedom-loving general population that became the main determinant of victory, transforming the war from a helpless guerrilla resistance into a people's war.

In that war for national liberation, alongside the heroic historical contributions of the rebellious officers and members of the Armed Forces, the spontaneous role of the general populace was particularly significant. And this unforgettable experience effectively provides the foundational direction for our national defence policy and security strategy.