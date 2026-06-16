Reopening Malaysia’s labour market not enough, the entire migration system must change

The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to Malaysia has generated significant expectations both at home and among the Bangladeshi diaspora. The possibility of reopening Malaysia’s labour market after two years of stagnation, regularising undocumented Bangladeshi migrants, addressing longstanding grievances of expatriates, and opening new avenues for economic and strategic cooperation between the two countries all make this visit highly consequential.

For the hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshis living in Malaysia, the visit is more than a diplomatic event; it is directly linked to their livelihoods, security, dignity, and future.

Many are hopeful that meaningful progress will be made on long-standing issues, including labour market access, visa complications, limitations in consular services, and the plight of undocumented workers.

The key question, however, is whether Bangladesh will once again be satisfied with the mere announcement of a labour market reopening, or whether this visit will be used as an opportunity to address the structural problems embedded within the country’s migration system.