New US security policy and changing reality

US President Donald Trump has introduced several fundamental changes to the country’s security outlook in the 2025 United States National Security Strategy formulated under his administration. In this strategic document, the United States has redefined its priorities around national interests, sovereignty, and economic strength. Moving away from the expansive global role of the post–Cold War era, the new security policy signals a more inward-looking United States.

This perspective clearly hints at a revival of the Monroe Doctrine, meaning the Western Hemisphere is once again being viewed as the United States’ natural sphere of influence, with the primary objective of limiting the presence and influence of external powers. Under this new strategy, economic and industrial policies are treated as integral components of national security. Particular emphasis is placed on reindustrialisation, strengthening supply chains, and enhancing technological competitiveness.

In other words, alongside military power, economic instruments are now given equal importance in the security strategy. The focus has shifted away from broad multilateral commitments and the promotion of democracy toward interest-based bilateral relationships and greater burden-sharing by allies.