Birupaksha Paul's column
Has the economy entered an era of low growth?
Once time is gone, efforts cannot succeed. This government has completed nine months but has not shown a good start in the economy. If the issues of political balance had been resolved initially, today's Bangladesh would have been in a different state.
Trying to emulate Yunus's strategies, it has fallen into a low growth trap. Since they did not decision properly, political and governance instability is now increasing. This has been reflected in the minds of the IMF and the World Bank. The IMF's growth forecast for Bangladesh over the next five years can be summed up in one phrase, "This spring full of sorrow, seems like it never came before."
No one from the IMF or World Bank has previously shown a five-year era of low growth consecutively for Bangladesh. According to the IMF's projection, Bangladesh’s average growth from 2027 to 2031 will be 2.82 per cent, which is not only the lowest in the region but also a sure sign of entering an era of low growth.
A high-growth country, often referred to by researchers as an emerging economy, is now out of that list! Bangladesh itself is not wanting to get out of the "Least Developed Country" status for another three years, thereby reaffirming the certificate of low growth. Why did Bangladesh fall from "acceleration" of growth to "deceleration"? It is now crucial to find answers as to why this transition from acceleration to economic slowdown happened.
Did Bangladesh really experience growth acceleration? The average growth in the 1980s was 3.5 per cent, which increased to 4.7 per cent in the 1990s, 5.6 per cent in the 2000s, and 6.6 per cent in the 2010s. The COVID year should be considered exceptional, when saving lives was the priority. In that year, India's, Pakistan's, Nepal's, Bhutan's, and Sri Lanka's growth turned negative, while Bangladesh managed to achieve a growth rate of around 3.5 per cent.
Post-pandemic, the acceleration of growth persisted until 2023, with an average growth rate of 6.6 per cent from 2021 to 2023. Analysing the growth trend reveals this upward trajectory was evident and statistically significant. This trend was broken from 2024 onwards, marking the start of an era of low growth. Growth fell to 4.2 per cent. The interim Yunus government further lowered this to 3.5 per cent. Although the BNP government expects the growth for the current fiscal year to rise to 6.5 per cent, the World Economic Outlook report suggests it might be 3.6 per cent.
Bangladesh is not only caught in low growth, but this trend line is also consistently downward-facing, which hasn't been seen since 1981. According to the IMF's observation, in the 2027-2031 five-year period, Bangladesh's average growth will be the lowest in the region. During this period, Sri Lanka is projected to have an average growth of 3.5 per cent, Pakistan 4.3%, Nepal 4.9 per cent, Bhutan 6.4 per cent, and India 6.9 per cent.
How did a regional "development miracle" suddenly become the "weakest performer"? Vietnam, a country often compared to Bangladesh, is expected to have an average growth over 6 per cent in the same period.
Kaushik Basu, former Chief Economist of the World Bank, once wrote in the New York Times about "Booming Bangladesh".
In 2015, he visited Bangladesh and in a public lecture mentioned that Bangladesh was at the very cusp of "take-off". In 2016, Paul Romer, then Chief Economist of the World Bank, saw a development model in Bangladesh. However, to sustain this growth, he advised the government to focus on knowledge, science, technology, and innovation. Later, in 2018, he received the Nobel Prize for his "Endogenous Growth Model".
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen had suggested that India learn from Bangladesh's achievements in social indicators. After becoming such an exemplary model of development, why did Bangladesh swiftly shift from a steady pace to a slow crawl? Politicians will traditionally blame the opposing party. However, the explanation for this weak growth lies within politics, something they are unwilling to accept. Politics forgets its past mistakes.
When the BNP came to power in 1991, it brought about an investment renaissance in a participatory economy. In front of them was a model of the market economy, a model that both major parties, BNP and Awami League, had collectively adopted. Despite political opposition, such economic consensus was a rare phenomenon and the main secret behind Bangladesh's growth acceleration. This secret is now lost within the confines of politically motivated fear and hostility, leading to erosion instead of acceleration.
Once, a king gave Molla Nasiruddin a goat and said, "If you can return it at the same weight after a month, you will be granted gold coins." Molla succeeded, and the king asked how it was possible, wondering if he hadn’t fed the goat. Molla explained he had indeed fed the goat but had kept it in front of a tiger's cage. The goat ate, but its weight did not increase out of fear.
The situation of investors in Bangladesh is akin to that of the terrified goat in front of the tiger’s cage. As a percentage of GDP, private investment has been consistently declining since 2024, anticipated to rise to 28 per cent, yet it is falling below 22 per cent. Growth cannot rise without investment, and development stories without growth are mere fairytales.
This adverse growth wind will trouble the government in many ways. The IMF also notes the harsh state of high inflation alongside it. The coexistence of unemployment and inflation, known as stagflation, was a dreadful disease that plagued the world in the 1970s. This distress of stagflation will slow down investment, actual consumption, employment, and revenue collection in Bangladesh. It will also push back the goal of poverty alleviation.
Advisers might suggest that "Fuel prices have been raised considering long-term welfare," but this doesn’t increase the purchasing power of the destitute. Ensuring a stable political climate, creating an investment-friendly environment, gaining the trust of businessmen, expanding employment and production, and ultimately maintaining or accelerating high growth—no one can break this classical chain of causality. No country, whether developing or developed, has deviated from this, and it will not happen in Bangladesh either.
Even though the IMF's forecast is disappointing, it's not a mandate nor destiny that must be followed passively. They have predicted based on the current scenario in Bangladesh. The government''s main responsibility will be to change these scenarios. A precise analysis of the data will show a structural break in the growth series post-2024, causing it to dive to the bottom. Unless these causes of the breakdown are corrected, reviving growth will be impossible.
#Birupaksha Paul is a Professor of Economics at the State University of New York at Cortland.
*The opinions expressed here are the author's own.
#This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.