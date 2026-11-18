Once time is gone, efforts cannot succeed. This government has completed nine months but has not shown a good start in the economy. If the issues of political balance had been resolved initially, today's Bangladesh would have been in a different state.

Trying to emulate Yunus's strategies, it has fallen into a low growth trap. Since they did not decision properly, political and governance instability is now increasing. This has been reflected in the minds of the IMF and the World Bank. The IMF's growth forecast for Bangladesh over the next five years can be summed up in one phrase, "This spring full of sorrow, seems like it never came before."

No one from the IMF or World Bank has previously shown a five-year era of low growth consecutively for Bangladesh. According to the IMF's projection, Bangladesh’s average growth from 2027 to 2031 will be 2.82 per cent, which is not only the lowest in the region but also a sure sign of entering an era of low growth.

A high-growth country, often referred to by researchers as an emerging economy, is now out of that list! Bangladesh itself is not wanting to get out of the "Least Developed Country" status for another three years, thereby reaffirming the certificate of low growth. Why did Bangladesh fall from "acceleration" of growth to "deceleration"? It is now crucial to find answers as to why this transition from acceleration to economic slowdown happened.