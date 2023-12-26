Implications of geo-economics on evolving global order

The global arrangements are passing through an extraordinary period of political and economic turbulence. The disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic and then by the economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the West in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war are well-known. Even before that, global tensions had been brewing with the US-initiated trade against China, with China contending to be another superpower challenging the US.

The term geo-economics may be taken to refer to the economic effect of many geographical factors like the location in a region of high or low economic growth, or in respect of its climate or access to sea, and so on, the impact of each of which on economic development is well researched.

Here, I shall rather define geo-economics from quite a different angle, that is, as the economic counterpart of what is known as geo-politics. In other words, we look at how the contests in global power politics are being played out by applying economic means of trade, investment, etc. and how it affects the rest of the global economy. And, by using the term “less developed countries”, I mainly refer to the numerous developing countries that are less advanced in relation to, say, the five existing BRICS countries.