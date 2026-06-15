What made Ziaur Rahman's foreign policy so distinct?

Based on this vision, he took initiatives to rebuild and strengthen relations with the Western world, as well as with countries such as China and Japan. As a result, new opportunities emerged for development cooperation, investment, and economic assistance. Bangladesh’s foreign policy evolved beyond a narrow and limited framework, gradually becoming more diversified, balanced, and interest-driven.

Bangladesh’s presence on the international stage became more visible and active, enabling the country to present itself not merely as an aid-dependent state but as a promising and responsible partner.

One of the defining features of President Ziaur Rahman’s foreign policy was placing economic diplomacy at the center of the nation’s development strategy.

Improving relations with Middle Eastern countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates, was an important part of this strategy.

As a result, new opportunities opened for Bangladesh to enter foreign labor markets. This was later expanded significantly, creating employment opportunities for a large number of Bangladeshi workers abroad.

At the same time, these initiatives laid the foundation for Bangladesh’s remittance-based economy. The role that expatriate income plays today as one of the country’s principal sources of foreign exchange can be traced back to the foundations established during this period.